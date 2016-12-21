Hampton Dogs bombard JCHS Lady Horns 59-34

By Tim Chambers

Johnson County had experienced three wins over the weekend in the Jingle Ball Classic played in Roanoke, Virginia, but Hampton wasn’t about to be their fourth cupcake victim. The Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a 9-0 lead and never looked back, winning 59-35 inside of VanHuss-White Gymnasium.

Hampton’s 6’0’’ senior center Megan Garland led the charge by scoring six of Hampton’s first nine points. Johnson County was held scoreless over the first three minutes before Destiny Cole connected on a basket at the 4:50 mark. Kenize Hill’s three-ball at the buzzer gave Hampton a double-digit lead going into the second quarter.

Johnson County’s head coach Thomas Wampler touched on the turning points in the game. Fatigue could have played a major role after playing five games over the weekend in the Virginia tournament.

“We’ve now played seven games in five days,” said Wampler. “We’ve struggled with giving up offensive rebounds all year, but we actually did a fairly good job of boxing out at the beginning of the game. We were getting some over-the-back calls and then we just quit boxing out. It’s part of a learning process where you have to play 32 minutes. I was disappointed in that.”

None of Hampton’s five starters played close to a full game but they sure played some quality minutes while on the floor.

Garland had 10 points and eight rebounds by halftime. She ended the game with a double-double, 10 points and 12 rebounds after a brief stint in the third.

Leading scorer Shaynne Tuelle blistered the nets for 17 points over the final three quarters after failing to score in the first stanza. Alexus Grubbs had 10 points and seven rebounds in limited work.

