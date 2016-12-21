Hampton Bulldogs out-tuff Johnson County Horns 66-48

By Tim Chambers

The back-yard brawl that usually materializes between Johnson County and Hampton lasted only half a game on Monday night inside of VanHuss-White Gymnasium. That’s because the Bulldogs knocked them out stone cold in the third quarter with a three-point barrage that led to a 66-48 victory.

Johnson County was leading 16-14 in thesecond quarter when the “Butler Bombers” from Little Milligan went to work.

Charlie Butler hit a long trey that put them in front for good at 17-16 after they had trailed earlier by seven. He later added a three-point play as did his former Buffalo teammate, Jose Velaquez. Dakota Crumley, the third part of that equation had three big offensive rebounds and four points during their 17-4 run that allowed them to build a 31-24 halftime advantage.

“This was like a one-sided heavyweight fight,” said Johnson County’s head coach Austin Atwood. “We were backing down and they were coming right at us. Our kids are not very tough at all right now and that starts with me. We’ve got to get back to old school because our kids don’t know how to punch back. We were up by six and then made two bad decisions. They took the lead and from there were like a caged animal. It looked like bunch of cheerleaders against a men’s team. We’ve got to get tougher and that starts with me. This was hard to watch tonight.”

Atwood was absolutely correct and he didn’t sugarcoat his assessment.

Hampton opened the third quarter with three consecutive treys by Chris Holtsclaw that put them up by a baker’s dozen. The Longhorns would never pose a threat from that point.

Johnson County started the game in good fashion getting a trio of treys from Nathan Arnold, Sean Lewis and Blake Atwood to take a 9-5 lead.

Austin Houser’s basket put them up by seven, but the Dogs managed to hang close.

Wyatt Lyons tossed in seven points for Hampton but they still trailed 13-10 after one. All that would change in the second period.

The Longhorns last lead came with 5:52 remaining in the half on a nice three-point play by Jordan Edes. The Bulldogs would land several “Hampton Haymakers” from that point including the three by Holtsclaw. It was “good night, sweet prince” over the final 16 minutes.

For the rest of the story, pick up a copy of this week’s Tomahawk.