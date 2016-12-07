Hampton Bulldogs nip JCHS Longhorns 64-60

By Tim Chambers

Johnson County and Hampton had Ray Shoun Gymnasium rocking with a capacity crowd on hand to watch the two rivals do battle. What they saw was an old-fashioned donnybrook that wasn’t decided until the final seconds.

The Bulldogs clawed their way to a 64-60 overtime win after Johnson County had sent the game into overtime on a clutch three by Bud Icenhour to end regulation.

“We shots easy baskets and clutch free throws that killed us,” said JCHS’ head coach Austin Atwood. “But the game boiled down to them getting two crucial offensive rebounds that cost us down the stretch.”

There were four lead changes over the final two minutes of regulation.

Adam McClain had given Hampton a 56-53 leading on a 15-foot jumper with 31 seconds remaining.

Icenhour got a good screen and nailed his trey with 06 second showing that would send the game into overtime.

Hampton got seven points from Chris Holtsclaw in the overtime period but his missed shot would be the difference maker. He drove to the basket but got off-balanced and threw up a wild shot that hit the rim hard.

The ball hit the rim but deadened. Wyatt Lyons grabbed it and stuck it back in for the winning basketball.

Hampton led 13-9 after the first quarter but the Longhorns closed to within one to end the half.

The largest lead for either team in the second half was four.

Johnson County held the lead only one time in the overtime frame. And it came with 2:11 remaining.

Jordan Edes converted a 3-point play that put the Horns up 59-58. Hampton would close the game on a 5-1 run.

Edes ended the night with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Icenhour would chip in with 15. Blake Atwood played a solid game and provided 11 points.

Lyons led the Bulldogs with 15 points and 10 boards. Holtsclaw and McClain added 14 and 13 points respectively.