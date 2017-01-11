Hampton Bulldogs chomp Longhorns frosh 60-55

By Tim Chambers

Like snow on a sunny day, Johnson County watched a large lead melt away on Thursday night inside of Ray Shoun Gymnasium. Hampton heated up in the second half to overcome a 34-20 halftime deficit to knock off the Longhorns 60-55 in freshman boys’ basketball action.

The Horns led 15-12 after the first quarter behind six points from Will Henson and four more from Darrin Cunningham.

Cunningham continued his stellar play on the inside in the second quarter by tossing in six points. Petie Pavusek and Henson added treys helping the Horns build a 14-point advantage at intermission.

Hampton started to whittle away at the lead in the third quarter by outscoring the Longhorns 18-8.

Jordan Bentley scored 17 of his game high 24 points in the second half including a key basket that put Hampton in front to stay with 3:54 remaining in the game. Key free throws by Colton Crumley down the stretch allowed the Dogs to walk away with the victory.

Crumley scored 12 points to compliment the 24 recorded by Bentley. Izaak Hill had a couple of treys and finished with six points. Rocky Croy tossed in nine to aid the Dogs’ win.

Cunningham led the Longhorns with 16 points. Lucas Phillips and Henson added 13 points each. Michael Oxendine contributed seven in the loss.