Giants top Braves for Johnson County T-Ball Championship

By: Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

tomahawksportseditor@gmail.com

The Braves made it a habit of playing close games, but unfortunately they came up one run short in the championship game. The Giants scored 16 runs and needed all of them in their 16-15 victory over the Braves on Saturday at Ralph Stout Park.

The Braves had squeaked by the Pirates 4-3 to reach the title game and needed two wins to bring home the gold. But both teams left happy after each received a trophy and individual awards.

The Braves scored five times in their first at-bat but the Giants did four better by putting nine on the board.

It appeared as if the Braves might be on their way to victory after a 10-run outburst during their second at-bat.

Their 15-9 lead began to evaporate and suddenly the Giants pulled within one at 15-14.

Clayton Furches ended the game by ripping a base hit that drove in two runs for the Giants and game them their 16-15 victory.

Camden Johnson played outstanding defense on the mound for the Giants. Kearsten Jennings set the tone on offense by hitting safely in each time at-bat for the winners from her leadoff spot.

Clayton Furches, Annalynne Perkins, Grayson Hensley, and Scotty Orndorff hit the ball well all season for the Giants and in the championship game.

Mason Luckett played lights out on defense for the Braves and hit the ball well. Bentley Forrester had several key hits and played good in the field for the Braves.