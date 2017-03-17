First organized football for kids in Johnson County

Thought to be the first organized football league in Johnson County for youngsters – some time in the early 1960’s. Below are the names of the players and coaches with one exception. Does anyone know the fellow in the back row (third from left)?

Front row kneeling L-R Managers Terry and Jerry Jordan.

Front row standing L-R Coach Charlie “Hill” Ward, Tom McNeil, John Jordan, Bobby Marshall, Mike Forrester –deceased, Larry Nave-deceased, Sonny Gambill, Bob Heck, Coach Bill Gambill-deceased.

Second row L-R Bill Wright, Steve Hawkins, Dickie Murphey, George Wright, Eugene Arnold, Eddie Cress.

Third row L-R Bill Hampton, David Atwood, Roger Dunn, Danny Ray Wilson, Billy Walker, Bud Osborne.

Fourth row L-R Phil Jordan, Pete Osborne, unidentified, Elmer Adams, Lynn Greever, Johnny Muse, Ricky Millsaps-deceased, Jimmy Murphey