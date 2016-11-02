Elizabethton Cyclones, Science Hill Toppers take down Youth League Longhorns

By Tim Chambers

BRISTOL—A large crowd was on hand to watch the youth league championship Super Bowl games on Saturday inside the Stone Castle at Tennessee High School. Johnson County was represented well with teams playing in the Mighty Mites and Grasscutters championship games.

The Mighty Mites Horns tried to take down undefeated Elizabethton but fell 34-19. The Grass-cutters lost to a superior Science Hill squad 28-0.

Mighty Mites

Elizabethton 34

Johnson County 19

The Longhorns came into the game with an 8-1 mark. Their only blemish was a 28-27 loss to the undefeated Cyclones during their third game of the season, but this time they were up against a much improved ‘Betsy squad.

Elizabethton (10-0) got on the board first by mounting a 55-yard drive on their first possession.

Evan Chambers capped it off with a 19-yard touchdown run that put the Cyclones up 6-0, but the former Mountain City Elementary student wasn’t finished.

He found an opening up the gut on their second possession and turned it into a 39-yard touchdown run that extended their lead at 13-0 after Brycen Blevins’ conversion run.

The Longhorns tried to recapture the momentum on a beautiful run by Brock Jones. The shifty quarterback appeared to be stopped but ran over two defenders en route to his 60-yard touchdown run to make it 13-6 early in the second quarter. The Cyclones would answer with a monster play of their own.

Blevins got a nice block by Bo Armstrong on the edge that allowed him to reel off a beautiful 60-yard touchdown run on a quarterback keeper. His PAT made it 19-6 and then they would deliver the dagger.

Another good run by Chambers got them down to the five after a fumble recovery by Carter Force at the 41. Blevins would then fire a 5-yard touchdown pass to Chambers that made it 27-6 after Noah Singleton’s conversion run.

But the Horns weren’t going down without a fight.

Sawyer Marshall broke two tackles on his way to a 65-yard touchdown jaunt that cut the lead in half at 27-13 with 1:08 remaining in the half. He recovered a fumble two plays later and the Horns nearly turned it into a score.

Jones picked up 28 yards on the last play of the half, but a touchdown saving tackle by Noah Singleton kept ‘Betsy up by 14 points at intermission.

“It was probably our best effort of the year,” said Johnson County’s head coach Andrew Hensley. “We just couldn’t compete with their size up front and trying to stop their two backs. Once they got up quick it was hard to come back. But our kids hung in there and didn’t quit. It was a super season for us and we had a great group of players and parents. I couldn’t be more proud of everyone. It was a special season.”

Neither team could muster many points in the second half as both would record only one touchdown apiece. Johnson County scored a touchdown that cut it to eight but couldn’t convert on the point after.

Marshall’s 26-yard touchdown run made it 27-19 midway through the quarter, but the Cyclones would answer with a couple of huge plays.

Chambers broke loose for a 48-yard gain on Elizabethton’s next drive that set up a 12-yard touchdown run by Brendon Orellana that put the game out of reach.

Marshall led Johnson County’s ground game with 137 yards on 12 carries and two scores. Jones added 100 yards on seven attempts.

Hunter McElyea had a strong defensive game collecting eight tackles. Jones tallied seven and Marshall provided five. Daniel Yax, Cooper Murray and Avery Blevins were in on two apiece. Ian Lewis and McElyea both collected sacks.

Chambers rushed for 155 yards on 11 carries and scored three TDs. Blevins added 100 yards on seven attempts with a touchdown and a pair of conversions.

Carter Force played outstanding for the Cyclones’ defense with six tackles and two sacks. Bo Armstrong stood just as tall with six tackles and a sack. Chambers, Blevins, Nolan Loveday, Hunter Hopson, Lennox Loveday and Luke Churchill were in on five apiece. Gage Reid and Noah Singleton had three each.

Force and Nolan Loveday each had a fumble recovery.

The win was history making for Elizabethton. It was the first time a Cyclones team has ever gone undefeated in league and bowl play.

“We wanted the ball first to start the game,” said Cyclones’ head coach Brandon Blevins. “We felt like if we could score and then hold them that we could pretty much control the game. We changed a lot of things over the past two weeks and these 5-6 year old kids have amazed me with how they picked up on them. Give props to Johnson County because they are a scoring machine and a very good team. Evan and Brycen are our 1-2 punch, but credit those guys up front for blocking so well. I’m happy with how we played on both sides of the ball. My assistant coaches did a great job of preparing. These kids made history today. It was a great effort by both teams.”

NOTE: Sawyer Marshall ended the year with 2,145 yards rushing. Brock Jones added 1,268.

Grasscutters

Science Hill 28

Johnson County 0

Many of the Longhorns found themselves in their second super bowl championship in two years but this time they were completely overmatched.

The Longhorns couldn’t match the Toppers’ speed that reeled off three quick touchdowns in the first half.

“We’ve been to the championship game twice so it’s been a good season for these younger kids,” said head coach Austin Atwood. “We did a great job during the regular season but today we didn’t play our best football. Don’t take anything away from Science Hill because they are an excellent football team. It would have taken our best effort and for them to have not played well for us to win. If we had played good and they played good, then we still would have lost.”

The Longhorns got a good game from Eli Tester from his center position.

“He didn’t have one bad snap in the game,” added Atwood. “Colton Grindstaff played well at defensive end, especially in the Elizabethton game. We wouldn’t be here today without his play.”

The Longhorns best offensive series came with Carson Atwood at quarterback and Carson Jennings at tailback. Kyle Maple ran down a couple of Toppers with his speed. Nathanael Walker gave a good performance on both sides of the ball.

