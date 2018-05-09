East rallies big to defeat Lady Longhorns

By Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

TomahawkSportsEditor@gmail.com

ELIZABETHTON—Johnson County needed a fast start to defeat Sullivan East, and they got just what they wanted. Unfortunately, they needed a good defensive game too, which that did not happen.

The Longhorns jumped out to a 6-0 lead only to watch the Patriots storm back and win 16-7 in the first round of the District 1-AA Softball Tournament played at Elizabethton High School on Friday.

It was not the finish the Horns had hoped for after their explosive opening frame.

“I was very pleased that we came out ready to play, but our defense let us down,” said head coach Angela Blevins. “You have to keep your foot on the gas when you play a team

like East and we didn’t. They did a great job of changing pitchers, and we didn’t hit the ball after the first inning.

They started hitting it hard after in the fourth inning, but we didn’t help matters either by giving them extra outs. We’re a young team with only one senior and three freshmen. I think our kids can bounce back. We just need to play a complete game.”

“The Lady Longhorns opened the game with back-to-back base hits by Natalie Winters and Courtney Brooks. Emmy Miller got them on the board with a two-run double while Maddi Edington had the big blow, a three-run triple that put them up 6-0. Bella Miller also contributed a run-scoring base hit.

The Lady Patriots began to whittle away at the deficit by scoring three unearned runs over the first two innings. The fourth inning would turn out disastrous for the Horns.

East sent 15 batters to the plate, which produced ten runs. Kylee Wolfe tied the game by launching a three-run homer over the centerfield fence followed by another three-run homer from Cayden Bawgus that put them in front to stay at 9-6.

East used a couple of RBI singles from Chelsea Sams and Amber Turner to go up 13-6 before the inning was over. It was over for Johnson County after East brought in Katelyne Loudy to pitch.

She worked six innings in relief allowing just two hits and a solo run.

Winters had two hits and reached base three times to lead the Longhorns. Edington had three RBI’s while Emmy Miller provided two. Cassidy Lakatos and Bella Miller collected one apiece.

East had 15 hits in the contest. Wolfe, Loudy, Jana White, Amber Turner and Bawgus provided two hits apiece.

The Longhorns were to play on Monday in the loser’s bracket against Sullivan South who committed five errors against Happy Valley and lost 3-1.

District 1-AA Softball Tournament

Sullivan East 16,

Johnson County 7

JCHS 600 010 0 – 7 8 8

Sullivan E. 210 (10) 30X –16 15 2

H. Brooks, C. Brooks (4) and E. Miller. Wolfe, Loudy (2) and Bawgus.

WP—Loudy, LP—H. Brooks

HR—East (Wolfe, Bawgus)