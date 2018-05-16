Diamondbacks upend White Sox 12-9

By Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

TomahawkSportsEditor@gmail.com

The second place Diamondbacks lost their first game of the season on Friday night to the Angels but bounced back nicely on Saturday. Their 12-9 win over the determined White Sox was one doozy of a game played on Gary Woodard Field.

The Diamondbacks scored four times in the first inning to take the early lead. Carson Jennings led off with a walk followed by Karter Rhudy’s double. A two-run triple by Kaden Blevins and Tuff Robinson’s double capped off the productive inning by the D-Backs.

“We made some mistakes against the Angels that we shouldn’t have made and it cost us,” said Blevins. “Today we didn’t give up many mistake runs, and we hit it good. I wasn’t about to let us lose two games in a row.”

The Diamondback struck again for two runs in the following inning that extended their lead at 6-0. Sawyer Marshall and Blevins lined a pair of two-out singles followed by a towering triple off the bat of Tuff Robinson.

The White Sox begin to whittle away at the deficit in the bottom half.

Nate Dorman and Darrin Chappell reached base and scored on Christopher Canter’s bad-hop double. Jackson Clifton plated one of those with a groundout.

The White Sox used a single by Isaac Lewis in the third inning to score another run, but the D-Backs put their hitting britches back on in the fourth.

Blevins continued his red-hot hitting by belting an inside-the-park home run scoring Rhudy who had walked. Robinson also singled and scored extending their advantage at 9-3.

The scrappy White Sox didn’t cave in but found a way to get back in the game.

Juan Mejia and Dorman both walked and scored, and Canter gave them another score with his inside-the-park home run that made it 9-6.

Rhudy’s run-soaring single plated Wyatt Robinson who had walked in the fifth inning and Robinson’s second three-bagger of the game produced their final run in the sixth.

The Sox mounted their last rally in the fifth with one crushing blow in the inning.

Dylan Blevins singled and scored that made it 11-6. Isaac Lewis and Hunter Paisley kept the rally going with a base hit apiece then Dorman launched a towering double that plated the pair.

“We struggled some at first with our batting today, but our pitching and fielding were good,” said Dorman. “We finally starting hitting near the end and could have won if we had done that at first. They have mercy-ruled almost every team this year, so we’re happy with playing them close.”

The D-Back brought Tuff Robinson to the mound in the sixth who retired the side to preserve the win.

Robinson ended the day by going 4-for-4 with two triples, four RBI’s in addition to picking up the save. He said that any win is a good win.

“I was a little nervous when I came in to pitch, but I just wanted to win,” said Robinson. “We got a lot of tags out today, and we played better than we did last night. We don’t want to lose another one.”

Blevins was 3-for-4 with three RBI’s and three runs scored. Jennings, Marshall, and Rhudy provided a base hit each.

Derek Baird and Rhudy pitched well for the D-Backs before giving way to Robinson in the sixth.

Canter went 2-3 with three RBI’s and two runs scored to lead the White-Sox. Dorman was 1-1 with three runs scored and two RBI’s.

“I was happy that we kept the game close,” said Canter. We hit the ball great at the end and almost were able to pull out a win.”