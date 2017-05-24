Diamondbacks defeat Angels 10-5 in Minor League action

By Tim Chambers

The minor league game of the week was a classic with the final inning being the deciding factor. The D-Backs scored four runs in the sixth to edge the Angels 10-5 on a muggy Saturday afternoon at Cunningham Park.

The game was close the entire way with the Angels holding the upper hand early.

The Diamondbacks scored twice in the first inning to go up 2-0.

Kyle Maple blasted an inside-the-park home run, scoring Carter Atwood who had singled, but the Angels fought back to tie the game in the bottom half.

Sawyer Marshall ripped a triple to get things started and scored on a base hit by Avery Blevins. Gavin Conder, Nate Southerland and Conner Stout delivered hits that helped the Angels pull even after Blevins raced home.

The Angels scored three times in the second inning to go up 5-2 after holding the D-backs scoreless in the top half.

Dade Eggers, Marshall and Blevins all belted base hits and scored. Conder and Southerland had RBI base hits.

The D-backs stormed back to tie the game in the third.

Abby Dickens, Atwood and Ella Icenour would all deliver base hits and score. Maple, Grayson Day and Dillon Reece all had run-scoring singles that helped the cause.

The D-backs took the lead for good in the fourth inning. Karter Cox singled as did Lexi Mullins and Dickens. Cox raced home to put his team in front at 6-5.

The D-backs scored four times in the sixth to put the game out of reach.

Atwood singled, then scored on Maple’s triple. Day and Reece each had a double and scored to put them up 10-5.

The Angels hit a couple of balls hard in the bottom half but two great defensive plays by Atwood prevented them from getting runners on base.

Maple had a big day going 3-3 with a home run and triple. Atwood was 3-3 and scored three times. Day was 3-3 with a pair of doubles. Reece, Cox and Dickens added two hits apiece.

Marshall and Blevins led the Angels with a pair of hits each and two runs scored. Conder, Southerland and Dade Eggers added two hits apiece. Ethan Robinson and Conner Stout chipped in with base hits.

The Angels got a couple of defensive web gems from Marshall at second and one from Blevins at third. Stout also recorded three outs from his pitcher’s position .