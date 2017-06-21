D’backs shut out Cubs 9-0 in Minor League championship

By: Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

tomahawksportseditor@gmail.com

The Cubs were hoping to take the rubber game against the Diamondbacks on Saturday but those thoughts got crushed in the early going. The D-Backs played outstanding defense and gathered the clutch hits in their 9-0 shutout win to claim top prize in minor league play.

A large crowd filled Cunningham Park to watch the championship game between the two teams who had split four games during the regular season.

This time it was never in doubt.

The D-Backs jumped on top 3-0 in the first inning by collecting six hits.

Carter Atwood, Kyle Maple and Grayson Day all had singles and scored. Karter Cox, Dylan Reece and Audrey Shaw all had RBI base hits in the inning.

The D-backs extended their lead to 7-0 after holding the Cubs scoreless in their first at-bat.

Abby Dickens, Atwood and Ella Icenhour had consecutive base hits to start the inning followed by a mammoth triple off the bat of Kyle Maple that made it 6-0. Day added a run scoring base hit to push their lead to 7-0.

The Cubs picked up a pair of base hits in the second inning but both runners got caught trying to take an extra base.

Cox and Audrey Shaw added icing to the cake by swatting base hits each and scoring in the third inning.

The Cubs could never get on the board due to the outstanding defense played by the D-Backs.

Atwood had three hits and scored twice to lead the winners. Maple, Day, Cox and Audrey Shaw added two hits each. Icenhour, Reece and Dickens chipped in with one apiece.

Grayson Espinoza, Eli Tester, Michael Isaacs and Kelsey Blevins had one hit each for the Cubs.

Diamondbacks 4

Orioles 3

The D-Backs had to win a close affair over the Orioles in the semifinals to reach the championship game.

Dylan Reece singled and scored on Gavin Stout’s base hits to get the D-Backs on the board first.

The Orioles tied the game with a solo run in the third.

Chloe Sutherland’s base hits plated Hunter McElyea who had singled but the Diamondbacks would answer.

Carter Atwood, Ella Icenhour and Grayson Day had singles and scored in the third to make it 4-1. Reece, Cox and Stout drove them in with singles.

The Orioles almost pulled off the upset in their last at-bat but came up one short.

Emma Brown and Gage Grissom each had singles and scored in the inning. Keegan Wright and Gavin Mahala had RBI base hits but were left on the bases allowing the Diamondbacks to escape with the win.