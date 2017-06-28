Marlins win JCLL tournament 5-0; Parsons fires no-hitter, 15 K’s

By: Tim Chambers

To win a big game you often need a big-time performance from a big-time player. Zack Parsons was all of that on Tuesday.

The league’s top player hit a mammoth home run and pitched one “whale” of a game leading the Marlins to a 5-0 win over the Dodgers before a capacity crowd at Cunningham Park.

The “Fish” had finished the regular season undefeated and were hoping to pull off the rare feat. Parsons made sure their record stayed unblemished.

He fired a no-hitter striking out 15 batters while allowing only three base runners. He nearly pitched a complete game but exceeded the 85-pitch count with one batter remaining. Tanner Putnam struck out the final batter to end the game.

“It’s hard to find words to describe how Zack played tonight,” said Marlins’ manager Gary Woodard. “He’s a great kid and a great player. We have a lot of those on this team and they all stepped up and played well tonight.”

Parsons especially did but there were others. Jordan James was one of those.

He set the tone in the second inning by turning a single into an inside-the-park homerun after two errors were committed. Parsons and Putnam scored on the play after leading off the inning with walks.

That was all the run support needed for the big righty.

Dakota Holt, Ezra Howard and Tim Brown were able to draw walks for the Dodgers but couldn’t score. That wasn’t the case for the Marlins’ dynamic duo.

Parsons led off the fourth inning with a towering home run that landed some 285 feet estimated from home plate. James followed that up with a line drive shot into the right field corner that ended in an inside-the-park homerun.



