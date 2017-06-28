Dbacks hold off Cardinals 22-21 in softball championship

By: Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

tomahawksportseditor@gmail.com

The softball Little League girls saved their best game for last in the championship game on Tuesday. Their title contest turned into a marathon before the outcome was decided.

The Diamondbacks were able to outlast the Cardinals 22-21 before a large gathering at Ralph Stout Park, but the end result was what made it so special.

Both teams met on the field after the game to offer up hugs and congratulations to one another. It was a wonderful gesture by the players for a league who has come a long way since the first pitch was thrown back in April.

“You couldn’t have asked for a better game,” said D-backs Head Coach Gary Evans. “The kids from both teams gave it their all and showed us coaches and fans how the game should be played. They left everything out there on the field. This was a huge step for our softball league that has come miles. This is the middle school feeder program. It’s critical that we improve on it and keep it going.”

It would be hard t o improve on the championship tilt.

The two teams combined for 30 base hits and 43 runs in a contest that lasted over three hours. That didn’t dampen their spirits after it was over.

Three lead changes took place over the five-inning event until Alyssa McElyea scampered home on a wild pitch to end the contest. She did it on a 2-2 count.

The league champion Cardinals got off to a blazing start by scoring 10 times in the opening frame. The D-Backs would get half of those back in the bottom half and went up 11-10 by scoring five times in the third.

The Cardinals scored four times in the fourth and added a solo run in the fifth to retake the lead.

It appeared is if they had things in hand leading 21-20 heading into the final frame.

But that was not to be.

To read the entire article, pick up a copy of this week’s Tomahawk.