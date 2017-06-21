Dbacks hold off Braves 6-3

By: Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

tomahawksportseditor@gmail.com

The young Diamondbacks rode the spectacular pitching performance by Tuff Robinson to knock off the Braves 6-3 to reach the semifinals of the Little League tournament played at Cunningham Park on Thursday.

Robinson struck out 11 of the 12 outs recorded over the first four innings for the D-Backs to set the tone.

He got a three-run cushion in the first inning.

Derek Baird led off with a single and scored. Kaden Blevins and Kaleb Jennings would both walk and score to make it 3-0.

The D-backs got a couple more in the following frame to make it 5-0.

Hunter McElyea singled to start the inning and scored. Carter Rhudy would add the other run after gathering a walk.

The Braves finally got a run in the third inning when Chase Munsey doubled and scored but they left two base runners stranded.

The Diamondbacks scored an insurance run in the sixth after the Braves got within 5-2 in the fifth.

Munsey and Brayden Cannon had back-to-back doubles that produced a run but once again the Braves left runners on.

Robinson had all the support he needed from there. He ended the game striking out 15 Braves.

Baird, Blevins and McElyea had the only base hits for the D-Backs.

Muncey led the Braves going 2-for-3. Damien Church also went 2-3 with an RBI.

Marlins 8

Diamondbacks 5

The pitching of Zack Parsons and Dylan Putnam overpowered the young D-Backs helping the Marlins remain undefeated and reach the championship game.

A complete story will be found in next Wednesday’s edition that will feature game stories on the major baseball championship and softball championship games.