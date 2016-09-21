Chuckey-Doak Black Knights pulverized by JCHS Longhorns 48-19

By Tim Chambers

AFTON— Johnson County gave a “Bounty-like” performance and absorbed a big win on Friday night over Chuckey-Doak. The offense and defense proved to be “Quicker Picker Uppers” for one another in their 48-19 victory at the Black Hole.

The Longhorns got marquee performances by several players across the board including some outstanding line play on both sides of the football. Head coach Don Kerley was happy with what he observed.

“I thought our kids came out ready to play,” said Kerley. “The offensive line played well and so did Nathan. I felt like Gage and Bud sparked our offense and Hayden and Nevada did the same on defense. Our depth was the difference. We had a lot guys play well and they appeared to wear down in the second half.”

The Longhorns wasted no time marching down the field 66 yards to get their first score. Shane Greer caught a 17-yard pass from Nathan Arnold that extended the drive; then Arnold added a key eight-yard run that got them inside the red zone.

Bud Icenhour capped off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown plunge. Jared Kimbell added the PAT for a 7-0 advantage.

The cousin combo hooked up again on their second drive, only this time for a TD. Arnold’s 20-yard scoring strike to Greer made it 14-0 after Kimble’s PAT, but the game suddenly changed.

A 66-yard pass from Logan Silvers to Peyton Fletcher set up Hunter Robinson’s 1-yard touchdown run that got the Black Knights on the board at 14-6. Their next scoring drive would be a marathon one.

The Black Knights dominated time of possession in the second quarter by mounting an 18-play scoring drive that began with 10:18 remaining in the half.

A one-yard touchdown run by Silvers came with 59 seconds showing before intermission. They failed on the two-point conversion try and trailed 14-12 at the break.

But all the momentum would swing Johnson County’s way in the second half.

The Longhorns came out in the third quarter looking to deliver some big blows and did so by way of the “Hay” maker. Hayden Osborne was a one man wrecking crew over the first five minutes, including one tackle that was selected as the hit of the night by WJHL Channel 11.

He recovered a fumble that set up Arnold’s 36-yard touchdown pass to Greer with 9:05 remaining in the quarter. He followed that up with a bone crushing tackle on a fourth and five that nearly knocked one of the Black Knights out of his shoes. That led to Arnold’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Logan Potter that made it 27-12 at the 2:03 mark.

“We had to fix some stuff at halftime,” said Osborne who finished the night with a game high 11 tackles, five for losses. “We had a few things that got messed up but we corrected those. It was great teamwork by our offense and defense. We all played hard for one another. We remembered when they beat us last year and we didn’t want that to happen again.”

The Horns followed Osborne’s lead and finished off the Black Knights in convincing fashion.

Hampton had a 10-yard touchdown run to make it 34-12 after Kimbell’s PAT kick to start the fourth quarter. Icenhour finished off the following drive with a three-yard touchdown run that gave them a 29-point advantage with 7:53 remaining.

“I thought our offense benefited because our defense played so well,” said Hampton. “They made several stops that allowed us to get some good field position. Our coaches did a great job of mixing things up.”

Doak’s final touchdown came on a 16-yard run by Elijah Long, but Johnson County would get the final say-so.

Caden Arnold’s 18-yard touchdown run with 46 seconds remaining closed out the Longhorns’ scoring following Kimble’s PAT. That capped off a night were the Horns accounted for 387 yards of total offense.

“We told our kids at halftime not to miss tackles and wrap up,” added Kerley. “Their backs were fairly elusive so we had to adjust. We were getting there but not finishing. Our offense was moving the football, we just had to stop them. We played a great second half on both sides of the ball.”

Some big-time performance made it a who’s who night for Johnson County. And they happed on both sides of the football.

