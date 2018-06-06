Blair headed to Tusculum to cheer

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

TomahawkSportsEditor@gmail.com

One of the most versatile athletes in the 2018 Johnson County High School graduating class has decided to take her talents to Tusculum College next season. Caleigh Blair cast her lot to cheer for the Pioneers next fall. Tusculum is well known for its successful football and basketball programs, which definitely should be to Blair’s liking. She cheered for the Longhorns’ football team that won 11 straight games this past season and for the boy’s basketball team that logged 22 wins. She agreed her senior year was one to remember.

“Getting to cheer at the football and basketball games was very special this year,” said Blair. “Our teams were winning, and the crowds were large and vocal. We had a lot of school spirit, and we all worked hard. It’s always something that I’ll remember.”

Blair was an all-conference performer on the track team in the hurdles and played as the No. 3 seed on the tennis team that made it to the finals in the regional. She explained why she chose cheerleading instead.

“I’ve always enjoyed running track and playing tennis,” she said. “Both are fun, but cheerleading has always been my passion. I used to go down to Tusculum when my sister cheered there and attend games. I loved that and getting to see her in that type of atmosphere. She has always been a role model that I look up to and respect. She is still in school there, so that’s certainly is going to be a plus.”

Blair said she considered going to Northeast State on a Tennessee Promise scholarship and visited ETSU but none of those felt right. She noted that Tusculum had all the things she was looking for and more.

“It’s a good academic school that has a good nursing program. I plan on graduating and getting my masters there in nursing. I want to be a nurse practitioner when I get out.”

Blair said that her coaches Casey Southerland and Michelle Walters had been significant support.

“I had great coaches because they pushed me to be the best. I owe a lot to them because they helped me to improve my skills.”

Blair is the daughter of Roger and Stacey Blair. She marveled when talking about her mother.

“Mom has been my biggest supporter ever,” Caleigh said. “She has always been at my games when I’m cheering or if I’m playing she is there to watch. She has supported me whatever I’ve tried to do.”

Caleigh said she has not worked out her living arrangements as of yet, but she plans on seeing a lot of her sisters. She’s hoping that more family members can drop by.

“I chose Tusculum because it’s close enough to where my parents can attend some of the games, but it’s far enough away where I can be on my own,” she added. “I can always be back in Johnson County should I need anything.”

Caleigh will be cheering in the fall for the Pioneers football team.