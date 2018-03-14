Athletes honored on Senior Night

The 2017-18 senior class has been a special one at Johnson County, and eleven were honored on senior night in their basketball game versus Sullivan South. The seniors are pictured below with their parents, family members and

departing gift presented to them by the coaches, players and cheerleading squad members. Photos by Tim Chambers

Sean Lewis is pictured with Erica Adams and John Lewis

Nathan Arnold is pictured with Brenda and David Arnold.

Melinda Rozier is pictured with Gregory Nieman, Teresa Nieman and Lindasy Nieman.



Lane Isaacs is pictured with Todd and Misty Isaacs

Kaitlyn Nichols is pictured with Dylan Nichols, Sarah Presnell, and Sherry & Chad Sluder

Jimmy Bower is pictured with Ethan and Jeanie Bower



Courtney & Brittney Brooks are pictured with Janet & Jesse Brooks

Caleigh Blair is pictured with Breana Blair and Stacey Blair.

Bud Icenhour is pictured with Billy and Jennifer Icenhour



