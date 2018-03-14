Athletes honored on Senior Night

The 2017-18 senior class has been a special one at Johnson County, and eleven were honored on senior night in their basketball game versus Sullivan South. The seniors are pictured below with their parents, family members and
departing gift presented to them by the coaches, players and cheerleading squad members. Photos by Tim Chambers
The 2017-18 senior class has been a special one at Johnson County, and eleven were honored on senior night in their basketball game versus Sullivan South. The seniors are pictured below with their parents, family members and