Ashley Arnold’s heroics earn her top honors with Milligan Buffaloes

By Tim Chambers

Former Longhorn standout Ashley Arnold is making her presence felt among the Appalachian Athletic Conference as a member of the Milligan College Lady Buffaloes softball team.

This week Arnold was selected as the conference’s Player of the Week, her first time to gather the weekly honor. It’s only the second time this season that a Lady Buffalo has earned the prestigious award.

Arnold was 4-for-8 in Milligan’s two wins last week and accounted for four RBI’s that included a double and two runs scored.

She smacked a bases loaded two-out double that helped Milligan knock off Tennessee Wesleyan 9-3 in game one.

In game two, her walk-off RBI single earned Milligan a 5-4 win that allowed them to sweep the Bulldogs on Wednesday.

Arnold was 2-4 in each game of the doubleheader. Her performance helped Milligan even their conference record at 10-10.

She will play her final home game as a Buffalo on April 23.

She has taken over the starting catching duties after beginning the year in the outfield for Milligan.