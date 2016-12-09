2017 spring turkey quota hunts application period runs Dec. 14 – Jan. 18

The application period for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency 2017 Spring Turkey Quota Hunts runs from Dec. 14 through Jan. 18, 2017.

Applications are available and will be accepted at any TWRA license agent, TWRA regional office, or online at the TWRA website. Applications can be accepted until 11:59 p.m. (CST) on Jan. 18. Mailed applications will not be accepted.

The areas available for the hunts are listed on the instruction sheets. Hunters have up to 14 choices, but will be drawn for only one. Applicants may not use the same hunt code more than once. There are a total of 14 hunts listed and three youth-only hunts. No person may apply more than once.

Youth hunters (ages 6-16 by the date of the hunt) may submit one application for the regular quota hunt and one application for the youth-only quota hunt.

A permit fee will not be charged to Annual Sportsman (Type 004), Lifetime Sportsman (Types 402-405) license holders or Senior Citizen Hunters (Type 166) with an Annual Senior Citizen Permit (Type 167). For all other license holders, the cost is $12 per permit, plus the agent fee. When applying at a license agent, hunters must remain at the location while the application is processed. Hunters will receive a receipt with a confirmation number when the application is complete.

Hunters with Internet access may apply for a spring turkey quota hunt online by visiting https://quotahunt.gooutdoorstennessee.com/Hunts/CustomerLookup.aspx. (It will be active once the application period begins). Once the Internet site has been accessed, hunters can follow the on-screen directions.

The 2017 statewide turkey season is April 1-May 14. The statewide Young Sportsman Hunt is March 25-26.