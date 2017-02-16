2017-18 Tennessee hunting and fishing licenses go on sale February 18

NASHVILLE — The 2017-18 Tennessee hunting and fishing licenses will go on sale Saturday, Feb. 18.

Licenses are available at Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) regional offices, license agents, on the TWRA website, www.tnwildlife.org, and at the TWRA “On the Go App” and charged to a credit card.

The 2017-18 licenses are valid through February 2018. License sales provide the primary funding for the TWRA, which does not receive any funding from the state’s general fund (i.e. state sales tax). The 2016-17 licenses expire Feb. 28.

Resident licenses may be purchased by persons who possess a valid Tennessee driver’s license; persons who have lived in Tennessee for 90 consecutive days with the genuine intent of making Tennessee their permanent home (but do not hold a driver’s license in another state); military personnel on active duty in this state and their immediate families, who reside with them, regardless of resident status; students who are enrolled in a Tennessee school, college, or university for at least six months. A Social Security number is required to purchase a Tennessee hunting or fishing license.

Through the internet, charges are $4.25 for licenses mailed and $3 for self-print or emailed.

In case of a lost license, duplicate licenses can be obtained from any TWRA license agent for an $8 fee. Also, valid duplicate licenses can be printed online at no cost by selecting the reprint my licenses button on the customer information screen.

Resident and non-resident guide licenses will only be available by application as of Feb. 18, 2017. Replacements will only be available by application as well.

Beginning this license year, customers have the option to purchase a hard-copy collector’s card for any annual license. The size of a credit card, the license features recreated paintings by famed Tennessee artist Ralph McDonald. Specific license information is on the back of the card.