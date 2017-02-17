USDA to survey farmers’ planting intentions for 2017

What is on the horizon for Tennessee farmers in 2017 as they finalize plans for planting this spring? The March Agricultural Survey conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will survey more than 1,600 farmers in Tennessee, and approximately 84,000 nationwide to determine their plans for the upcoming growing season.

“The March Agricultural Survey provides the first indication of what row crops agricultural producers plan to plant this spring,” said Debra Kenerson, Tennessee State Statistician. “The estimates made from this survey assist producers by providing the potential landscape of specific crop acreages in Tennessee. It may also influence producer’s decisions on what to plant this spring. This survey also gathers information on the amounts of grains and oilseeds stored both on and off their farms.”

NASS encourages producers to respond to this survey either online or by mail. Those producers who do not respond by Feb. 27, may be contacted for a telephone or personal interview.

NASS will compile and analyze the survey information and publish the results in the annual Prospective Plantings report and quarterly Grain Stocks report, both to be released March 31, 2017.

As with all NASS surveys, the results of this survey will be available in aggregate form only, ensuring that no individual operation or producer can be identified. For more information about Tennessee surveys and reports, call Debra Kenerson at the NASS Tennessee Field Office at (615) 891-0903, or (800) 626-0987, or visit https://www.nass.usda.gov/Statistics_by_State/Tennessee/.