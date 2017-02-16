Upcoming blood drives in Tri-Cities area

Blood Assurance Regional Blood Center will conduct public blood drives at the following locations:

Thursday, February 16, 10:00a-3:00p, MSHA CBO, Johnson City, TN

Friday, February 17, 10:00a-2:00p, Holiday Inn, Johnson City, TN

Monday, February 20, 10:30a-3:30p, Mary Patton Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, at the National Guard Armory, Erwin, TN

Tuesday, February 21, 5:30a-11:00a, Mullican Flooring, Johnson City, TN

Tuesday, February 21, 2:00p-4:00p, Empire Ford, Abingdon, VA

Wednesday, February 22, 8:30a-3:00p, Northeast State Community College, Blountville, TN

Thursday, February 23, 10:00a-5:00p, Milligan College, Milligan College, TN

Friday, February 24, 8:30a-3:00p, Towne Acres Elementary, Johnson City, TN

Friday, February 24, 11:15a-3:30p, First Bank and Trust, Abingdon, VA

Donors also welcome at Blood Assurance Donor Centers:

16000 Johnston Memorial Dr., Medical Suite 110, Abingdon, VA

100 Linden Square Dr., Bristol, VA

1 Professional Park Drive, Suite 14, Johnson City, TN

300 Clinchfield St., Kingsport, TN

Donors must be at least 18 years old (16-17 years old with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. The process usually takes about 30 minutes and includes a complimentary gift and snacks. Donors should eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of fluids -avoiding caffeine- prior to giving blood.

To schedule a blood drive at a local business, school, church or civic/community organization, please contact:

In Tennessee, Mike Patterson, 423-298-4335, MikePatterson@bloodassurance.org

In Virginia, Anne-Lewis Vowell, 423-635-3441, Anne-LewisVowell@bloodassurance.org