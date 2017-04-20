Upcoming activities at Free Will Baptist Church in Glendale Springs, NC

It’s Youth & Young Adult Sunday at Calvary Free Will Baptist Church in Glendale Springs on Sunday, April 30. Our 10:00 a.m. Sunday school program will be under the direction of our Young Adult Ministry, and classes for all ages will be available. The 11:00 a.m. worship service will feature our Children’s Choir and special guest Evangelist Neal Hatfield of Uplands Reach Conference Center in Millers Creek, NC. Bring your young and young at heart for what is sure to be a powerful service. The church is located at 3044 Old Wilkesboro Rd., just across from the Raccoon Holler Campground and just off Highway 16. For more information and/or directions, call the church at (336)982-4840 or Pastor Sonny Thomas at (336)982-4743.

Come to Calvary Free Will Baptist Church in Glendale Springs on Sunday evening April 30 at 6:00 p.m. and prepare your heart for a great move of God as we kickoff our 2017 Spring Revival with Bluegrass Gospel artists The Calvary Reflections. Comprised of a quartet of Ashe County High School graduates, this talented and anointed group of men began singing together as small children in 1999. You certainly don't want to miss this service!

Spring Revival Services will be held Monday, May 1st through Friday May 5th at Calvary Free Will Baptist Church in Glendale Springs. The guest evangelist for the week is Pastor Garry Sorrell of the Sandhill Free Will Baptist Church in Sandusky, OH. The week also features a tremendous line-up of musical guests which include The Shetleys, The Causby family, The Hurleys, The Smith Family, and award-winning Southern Gospel singer/songwriter Michael Combs. Services begin each night at 7:00 p.m., but you can join us early for pre-service prayer rooms at 6:30 each evening. Local van transportation can be provided by contacting the church office directly. However though you decide to arrive, you'll not regret that you did!