Tennessee Severe Weather Awareness Week Feb. 26 – March 4

Tennessee Severe Weather Awareness Week is February 26th through March 4th. “Being prepared for severe weather helps build personal and community resiliency, improving the ability for people to better recover from an event such as flooding, tornados, or severe thunderstorms,” said Chad Bruckman, Emergency Response Coordinator with Northeast Tennessee Regional Emergency Preparedness program.

Severe Weather Awareness Week is an effort to better educate and prepare community members for severe weather and unexpected situations such as lightning strikes or flash flooding. Knowing what to do, how to prepare, when to act, and what services are available is key to better preparedness and more importantly, it can save lives.

Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) will be hosting a Facebook Live event at 11 a.m., EST, on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, as part of the agency’s effort to help Tennesseans understand the hazards and threats of severe weather. Tennessee Department of Health and National Weather Service (NWS) representatives will also participate in Facebook Live session at www.facebook.com/TNDisasterInfo.

A highlight of the week, sponsored by the NWS, will be a statewide tornado drill at 10:30 am, EST, on Wednesday, March 1. The drill will also include a statewide test of NOAA weather radios.

Melissa Taylor, Public Health Nurse Consultant, said, “We strongly encourage people to take four steps before severe weather strikes. Get a kit. Make a plan. Be informed. Get involved. We provide emergency preparedness training in the community year-round to help people take these steps. We offer no-cost preparedness training for community members and hope everyone will take advantage of it.”

For more information on Tennessee Severe Weather Awareness Week, including safety tips, resources, and communication tools, visit https://www.weather.gov/ohx/swaw2017. To learn more about the free READYS! training, contact Melissa Taylor at 423-979-4663 or Melissa.A.Taylor@tn.gov.