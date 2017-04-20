Susan G. Komen East Tennessee grants $281,618 to fund breast cancer programs

Since 1997, the East TN Affiliate has granted almost $9.7 million to support local breast health programs.

Susan G. Komen® East Tennessee is pleased to announce that it has granted $281,618 to provide thousands of women and men with no-cost breast health screening, treatment support, and education programs throughout the next year.

“The need is great in our communities and we are pleased to partner with seven programs in our 16-county Tri-Cities region that will provide vital services to those who need it most,” said Amy Dunaway, Executive Director of Komen East TN.

In 2016, these local Affiliate-funded programs provided over 5,000 women with access to breast cancer screenings, diagnostic services and financial assistance while in treatment. As a result of these screenings, 51 individuals were diagnosed with breast cancer. Early detection is the key to reducing breast cancer mortality and when treated early, the five-year survival rate is 98 percent.

“The financial support from our organization serves as a safety-net for women in our service area by delivering services to women who would not be able to afford them,” said Dunaway. “At a time when state and federal dollars are being cut and demand for free or low-cost breast cancer services is high, we are proud to be a resource that makes an impact and saves lives.”

“At Komen East TN, we conducted a needs assessment of our community and discovered two areas of need: access to screening mammograms and breast diagnostic services for the uninsured and medically underserved and access to financial and other support services for patients in breast cancer treatment,” said Dunaway. “We are confident that through our grantees’ programs, these services will be available for those who need them in our service area.”

Komen East TN raises funds through events like its annual Knoxville Race for the Cure®, scheduled Saturday, October 21 at World’s Fair Park. Knoxville’s Race for the Cure online registration and fundraising will open June 1 at www.KomenEastTN.org

For more details about becoming a grant recipient, visit www.komeneasttn.org

These organizations were selected for funding by an independent grant panel through a competitive application and review process in the Tri-Cities Community:

Blount Memorial Foundation for Medical Care, Inc. – $50,300

Screening and diagnostic services

Patient financial assistance for patients in active treatment

Celebrate Life Cancer Support Group – $25,000

Patient financial assistance for patients in active treatment

Education and survivor support activities

Compassion in Action – $25,000

Financial assistance for patients in active treatment

Courage to Conquer Cancer – $24,327

Culturally appropriate outreach, education, and patient navigation

Increase access to post-surgical supplies and improve recovery

Tennessee Department of Health – $75,000

Screening and diagnostic mammograms for uninsured women in 16 East Tennessee counties

Thompson Cancer Survival Center – $13,000

Financial assistance for patients in active treatment

University of Tennessee Medical Center Cancer Institute – $74,991