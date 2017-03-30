Quillen College of Medicine to help host ‘Once Upon a Time Celebration’ for children

JOHNSON CITY – The Department of Pediatrics at East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine will host its annual “Once Upon a Time Celebration” on Saturday, April 8.

The free family event in recognition of National Child Abuse Awareness Month will take place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at The Mall at Johnson City, 2011 N. Roan St.

Children and families are invited to wear “royal” clothing and accessories to the event, which will feature educational tables and physical activity stations, a parade, storytelling and live music, and prizes.

In addition to the ETSU Department of Pediatrics and Quillen College of Medicine students, the event is sponsored by Niswonger Children’s Hospital, the Children’s Advocacy Center of the 1st Judicial District and The Mall at Johnson City.

For more information about this and other events, visit www.facebook.com/readnplay or email readnplaymore@gmail.com.