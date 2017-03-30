Haslam announces reward in Munford murder case

$10,000 offered in effort to solve 2016 killing of elderly woman

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam today announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the apprehension, arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Anita J. Rieben on or about February 17, 2016.

“We want whoever is responsible for this crime to be brought to justice,” Haslam said. “We ask anyone with any knowledge of the case to come forward.”

Rieben, a 72-year-old cancer patient, was killed in her home on Reeder Avenue in Munford, in Tipton County. She sustained multiple blunt force trauma injuries.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Munford Police Department are investigating the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.