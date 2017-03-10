Grant Awarded to Legal Aid of East Tennessee by The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, a charitable organization dedicated to enriching our quality of life, is pleased to announce that Legal Aid of East Tennessee (LAET) is one of 121 Tennessee nonprofits and governmental organizations receiving funding as part of a one-time Serving Tennessee’s Seniors grant opportunity.

Funding of Serving Tennessee’s Seniors was provided by the Chancery Court and administered by The Community Foundation through the settlement of a lawsuit initiated by Tennessee Attorney General Bob Cooper against both SeniorTrust and ElderTrust.

“All across Tennessee, each and every day, nonprofits and governmental agencies are working hard to make the path easier for our growing but vulnerable senior population. From Lake County to Bradley County, from Memphis to Elizabethton, we know that the needs of our aging population are often unrecognized or underfunded,” said Ellen Lehman, President of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. “The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has been honored to assist the Chancery Court and the Office of Tennessee’s Attorney General in the distribution of these grants to help strengthen the ability of these recipient organizations as they work to improve the lives of those they serve,” Lehman continued.

“We are especially happy that Legal Aid of East Tennessee (LAET) has received a $25,000 grant to provide legal education to seniors in Upper East Tennessee, and give them tools to assess their individual legal problems,” said Deborah Yeomans-Barton, Managing Attorney for LAET’s Johnson City office. “Seniors will also have an opportunity to speak with a lawyer about their legal problems.” The program is available to seniors who live in the following counties: Carter, Cocke, Grainger, Green, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Jefferson, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi, and Washington.

Outcomes achieved by each grantee will be reported to the Court and available to the public on an interim basis. Final results will be available in July 2017.

The Johnson County “Serving Tennessee’s Seniors” session is scheduled for Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at the Johnson Co. Senior Citizens Center, 128 College Street in Mountain City. Beginning at 9:00 a.m., an LAET attorney will offer a presentation on Wills and Powers of Attorney. The session will continue until everyone present has been served. No appointment is necessary.

For more information on this program, contact LAET’s Johnson City office at (423) 928-8311, or call toll free 800-821-1312.