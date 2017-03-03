Autism Society launches programming in the Tri-Cities

The Autism Society of East Tennessee is excited to announce the launch of a fully featured set of social events and programming at Beeson Hall Recreation Center, 403 Harrison St. in Johnson City. A Professional Open House is scheduled Saturday, March 4, 2017 from 2pm-4pm and will officially open its doors to the public on Saturday, March 11, 2017 hosting an ice-cream social for families from 2pm-4pm. The new offerings include various autism-related programs and services for families and individuals to participate in, with more to be added over the coming months. There are many ways to get involved with the Autism Society at Beeson Hall. Our goal is to make a simple and accessible location to use not only for those families and individuals affected by autism, but also for businesses who have an autism related service to provide.

The Autism Society of East Tennessee is dedicated to connecting individuals, families, service providers, and educators in the Tri-Cities with programs, services, and resources based on their needs. Beeson Hall Recreation Center provides a central location, giving those in the Tri-Cities the opportunity to quickly identify local resources. In addition, the Autism Society at Beeson Hall will provide information, social events, support groups, and volunteer opportunities to assist in networking and relationship building. For companies looking to offer their services and/or products to the autism community, the Autism Society at Beeson Hall makes that process possible.

After acknowledging the lack of variety in programming and services, and the growing number of diagnoses, the Autism Society teamed up with The City of Johnson City to rent a space to better serve the community. The Autism Society of East Tennessee and local service providers like Health Connect are diligently working to add as many autism related services as possible to maximize the use of Beeson Hall for individuals, families, and professionals.

The Autism Society is the nation’s leading Autism organization providing the latest information regarding treatment, education, research, and advocacy. The Autism Society of East Tennessee provides services to 36 counties in East Tennessee. With the new opportunities provided through Beeson Hall Recreation Center, it is becoming easier to “connect the pieces of awareness.”