Wilma Virgie Roark Osborne, age 88 of Zionville died Sunday, December 24, 2017 at Johnson City Medical Center. Mrs. Osborne was born March 10, 1929 in Ashe County to the late Treely and Myrtle Roark. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Denver Osborne, brothers, Fred, Bruce and Kenneth Roark, sisters, Earleen Walsh and Eva Sue Osborne, grandson, Kevin Mahala and great-grandson, David Lewis.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, December 28, 2017 at Badger Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Spencer Roark. Pallbearers will be Jamie Stout, Dalton Roark, Kevin Shelton, R. J. Hassett, James Shelton and Conley “Sonny” Osborne. Burial will follow in the Mt. View Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 – 2 prior to the service.

Mrs. Osborne is survived by: sons, Jerry Roark of Creston and Terry Roark of Trade, TN, daughter, Nelda Mahala of Mt. City, TN, sister, Carrie Lea Clevinger of VA, granddaughters, Virgie Regina Mahala, April Melinda Shelton, Cynthia Lynn Price and Penny Amanda Hutchingson, great-grandsons, Kevin Shelton, Scotty Price and Keith Stanley, several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society c/o Donna Gentry, 305 Rayfield Acres Rd., West Jefferson, NC 28694.

