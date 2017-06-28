Willie Earl Rhymer

Willie Earl Rhymer, a ge 72, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday June 18, 2017 at the Mountain City Care Center. He is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann Smith Rhymer, His parents, Marian Willis and Agnus Ruth Dyson Rhymer, and a sister, Violet Lillie Rhymer Eller. Earl and his twin brother, Burl, were born January 27, 1945.

Earl was a lifetime resident of Johnson County. He was a simple man who loved country living. Every summer, he thoroughly enjoyed his garden and took pride in all he grew. Earl was especially proud of his apple butter recipe. Making apple butter in an old copper kettle was something he looked forward to every fall. Earl worked in a sawmill for many years and could name every kind of tree as a result. When he was well, his routine of going to Hardees for breakfast and being the 1st one there when they opened, visiting the Tri-State, Mountain View Exxon and several other stops around town was a highlight of his day.

He was a faithful member of Liberty Christian Church up until his illness. Even as a resident at Mountain City Care Center, he attended all the church services provided by the local churches. He would sing along to all the hymns and so enjoyed the worship time.

Survivors include his son, Michael Rhymer who he truly missed and longed to see, his twin brother, Wiley Burl Rhymer and wife, Helen, six grandchildren, two great grandchildren, a niece who stood by him and over seen his care, Patsy Cullop and husband Danny, three nephews, a niece and several great nephews and nieces.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5 until 6:30. Ministers officiating will be Ben Moore and Tony Potter. Special music will be provided by Tony and Cheri Potter along with the group from Evergreen Baptist Church who sang at the Care Center. Graveside service and interment will follow from the Donnelly Cemetery. Pallbearers will be, Tommy Rhymer, Bobby Dyson, Jim McKinnis, Tim Fenner, Willis Lewis, Don Brewer, Earl Greer, and Mack Proffit. Honorary pallbearers are, Carl Williams, Bob Pardue, Dennis Henson, William Rhymer, Eddie Rhymer, Bud McComas and Burley McComas.

The family would like to thank the Mountain City Care Center nurses, C N A ‘s and staff, for their care, love, and concern given to Earl , as well as the doctors, nurses and staff in the stroke wing of the Johnson City Medical Center. Also, special thanks to CARIS Hospice for their care and outreach.

Memorials may be made to the Donnelly Cemetery fund in care of Dick Walsh at 350 Circle Drive, Mountain City, Tennessee, 37683.

