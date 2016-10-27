William Robert Widener III, age 40, of Shady Valley, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2016 at his residence. He was born July 16, 1976 in Abingdon, VA to the late William Robert Widener II and Maryann McCracken Widener. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Jennifer Riddle, and an uncle, Bob Trout.

It has been said that Mr. Widener was a hard man to love, but he was loved by many. He was a wonderful father to his two daughters and also was their best friend. He viewed his grandchildren as being the greatest thing that had ever happened in his life. He enjoyed many TV shows and enjoyed coffee as good as anyone.

Those left behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Sara Widener, two daughters, Katie Widener and Susan “Tori” Burke, one sister, Rebecca Riddle, one brother, John Payne, four grandchildren, Lucas Widener, Mercy Widener, Riley Alexander, and Dillon Alexander, an uncle, Paul Trent, an aunt, Deborah McCracken, a cousin Jeremey McCracken, and his best friend Jody Davis.

It was Mr. Widner’s wish to be cremated and no formal service will be held at this time. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

