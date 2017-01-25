William R Williams (Bill) age 74 of 429 Chestnut Drive went to be with the lord on Tuesday January 17, 2017 in Elizabethton TN.

He was born July 13, 1942 in Johnson County TN to the late Kurt and Shelly Roark. In addition to his parents, he is also proceeded by his sister DeeAnn Roark and brother Roby Roark.

He was a man that loved his family and God. He also loved his days of working as a Johnson County Constable and was an employee at Maymead for 23 years. He enjoyed watching westerns and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years Veronia R Stout Williams and Granddaughter Tiffany Williams and Charlie Forrester, and Great Grandson Bentley Forrester all of the home. Two sons Buddy Williams and wife Christie Williams and Jerry Williams and friend Faith Swift all of Mountain City, TN. Five stepchildren David and wife Beverly Boggs of Canvas WV, Vickie Price and husband Earl, Brenda and husband Dale Owens, Joy Boggs and the late Tommy Owens, and Billie Jean Brock all of Mountain City, TN.

One sister Wanda Woodard, 3 brothers Bob Roark, Boyd Roark, and Eddie Roark all of Mountain City, TN.

Grandchildren: Kayla Williams, Christopher Williams, Clay Williams, Corey Williams, Crystal (Owens) Sluder, Elena Owens, Timmy Price, Angel (Price) Gilley, Jodi Lynn Williams, Lekisha (Fritts) Hubbard, Kasaundra (Fritts) Fuller, D.J. Fritts, Aaron Boggs, Tabitha Boggs and 17 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Service for Mr. William Williams (Bill) will be conducted on Saturday January 21 at 2pm in the Charles B Hux Chapel of Hux Lipford Funeral Home with Rev John Hammit to officiate.

The family will receive friends from 12-2 pm prior to the funeral service graveside service and interment to follow in the Arnold and Hampton cemetery. Pallbearers: Buddy Williams, Jerry Williams, Dale Owens, DJ Fritts, Charlie Forrester, and Jeremy Fuller. Honorary Pallbearers: David Boggs, Timmy Price, Earl Price, Jamie Gilley, and Junior Harper. At other times friends may call of the residence 429 Chestnut Drive

