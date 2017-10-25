William L. Britton

William J. Britton, 72, of Parkesburg, passed away on Wednesday, October 18th under the care of Neighborhood Hospice of West Chester. He was the beloved husband of Phyllis Britton, with whom he shared 52 years of marriage.

He was the son of Joan Britton of Parkesburg and the late William C. Britton.

An area resident most of his life, he was a graduate of Octorara High School. He worked at Lukens and Arcelor – Mittal of Coatesville as a Crane Operator. He was a member of the N.R.A. and Steel Workers Union. William loved his family and grandchildren.

He is survived, in addition to his wife, by two children: John C. Britton of Parkesburg and Shannon M. Britton – McElyea of Kinzers; four grandchildren; and his sister, Jennifer E. Britton of Parkesburg.

He was predeceased by his brother, John Britton.

Graveside service and burial will be conducted on Friday October 27, 2017 at 10 Am. In the Phillippi Cemetery. Rev Steven Spencer to officiate

