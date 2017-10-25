William F. Potter

Wilton F. Potter, age 89, of Mabel School Road, Zionville, passed away Saturday morning, October 21, 2017, at Watauga Medical Center.

Wilton was born February 6, 1928 in Johnson County, Tennessee, a son of the late Marvin Daniel Potter and Ivalee Miller Potter. He was a retired superintendent for Beaman Corporation and served in the United States Army. Wilton was a member of Zionville Baptist Church, where he serv ed as superintendent for 10 years and enjoyed singing in the choir.

Wilton is survived by his wife, Sally Faye Wilson Potter of the home; three sisters, Bernice Reece of Trade, Tennessee, Helen Pardue, and Louise Pardue and husband Jimmy, all of Mountain City, Tennessee; one brother, Luther Martin of Beckley, West Virginia; two sisters-in-law, Georgia Pardue and husband Edgar of Zionville, and Irene Potter of Trade, and one brother-in-law, Clay Wilson of Zionville. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Sherry Potter; one brother, Bruce Potter; one step-granddaughter, Arwen Burns, and one sister-in-law, Lola Martin.

Funeral services for Wilton F. Potter will be conducted Tuesday afternoon, October 24, 2017, at 2:00 o’clock, at Zionville Baptist Church. The body will lie in state, from 12:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Reverend Dwayne Tester, Military graveside rites and burial, provided by American Legion Post 130 and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 90, will follow in the Reece Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Tuesday afternoon, from 12:00 until 2:00 o’clock, at the church, prior to the service.

Flowers are appreciated, or memorial contributions may be made to the Reece Cemetery Fund, in care of Chuck Cook, 730 Slabtown Road, Zionville, North Carolina, 28698.

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.