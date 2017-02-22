William Edward ‘Bill’ Neely, age 76, of Laurel Bloomery, TN, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at the Johnston Memorial Hospital. He was born on August 1, 1940 to the late Samuel V. and Anna Mae Rumney Neely. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Neely.

Bill was a 1958 JCHS graduate. Following high school, Bill joined the Air Force and retired as Master Sergeant. He was an active member of the Johnson County Honor Guard, American Legion and Eastern Star. Bill was a 30 year member of the 1st District Volunteer Fire Department.

He was a member of State Line Baptist Church and drove the church van for many years.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife, Rebecca ‘Becky’ Neely; daughter, Rojion Gillenwater and husband Matthew of Maryville, TN; sons: Kenneth Neely of Tulsa, OK and Michael Neely of Kansas; brothers and sisters-in-law: James ‘Jimmy’ Neely and wife Linda and Van Neely and wife Sue; twelve grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; niece, Becky Hatfield; nephews: Brian Neely and Clay Neely; special friends, Abby Keene and Don Wilson and many more special neighbors and friends.

Funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 17, 2017 at the Mountain City Funeral Home with Pastor Michael Icenhour officiating. Graveside service with Military Honors accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard will follow at the Acre Field Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Clay Neely, Brian Neely, Codie Neely, Corie Neely, Todd Neely, Aric Neely and Tommy Keene. Honorary pallbearers are Matthew Gillenwater, Terrance Hatfield, Tim Keene, David Campbell, special cousin, Bob Walizer, Past and Present Members of 1st District Volunteer Fire Department and Johnson County Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 12-2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Johnson County Honor Guard, c/o Terry Reece, 123 Volunteer Lane, Mountain City, TN 37683 or the 1st District Volunteer Fire Department,

The family wishes to express their appreciation and gratitude to Derrick Joyce and the ICU Staff of the 3300 wing at Johnston Memorial Hospital for all of your compassion and kindness.

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home of his brother, Van Neely, 735 Hawkins Road, Laurel Bloomery, TN 37683.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of William Edward ‘Bill’ Neely has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.