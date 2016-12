William “Bill” Roark, age 84, formerly of Mountain City, TN passed away on Friday, December 16, 2016 in Roan Mountain, TN.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, December 20, 2016 from the Charles B. Hux Chapel Memorial Chapel of Hux-Lipford Funeral Home with Rev. Marvin Sheets and Rev. James Hill officiating.

Professional Services for William Roark are in the care of Hux-Lipford Funeral Home, 300 West Main Street, Mountain City, Tennessee.