William “Bill” Harry, born March 2, 1931 in Lincoln Park, Michigan to the late William C. and Pearl C. Harry returned to his heavenly home January 10, 2018.

In his lifetime Bill served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. Returning to Michigan upon his discharge from the Marines he would be employed by The Ford Motor Company as Maintenance Supervisor for the next thirty years.

He was an exceptional businessman who moved to Tennessee. There he and the love of his life, Doris, owned and operated Midway Marine & Campground at Watauga Lake for thirty two fun filled years, making lifelong memories and friends.

Bill was an avid pilot who enjoyed his traveling by air as much as he did on the ground.

He was a devoted member of Sugar Grove Baptist Church where he enjoyed fellowship with his church family.

Bill leaves behind a legacy of love, devotion and servanthood to his family, country and community.

Those left to cherish his memory include his devoted wife, Doris Ann (Milsaps) Harry; brother, Robert Harry of Taylor, Michigan; sister, Ruth Bianco of Dearborn, MI; children, Billy Harry & wife Donna, Patricia Cornett, Mark Harry & wife Kim, Melissa Harry, Kevin Harry & wife Selena, Keith Harry & wife Jennifer, Kenneth Harry & wife Bridgette, the children of his wife, Candice Sieiro & husband Anthony and Michael White; nineteen grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Bobbie Jean Keeton, sister, Mildred “Midge” Wiley and daughter of wife Doris, Bobbi Tittle.

Bill’s family will be forever thankful for all the love, care and support provided to him and shown to them by the Mountain City Care Center & Veterans Administration Hospital during this difficult time.

Bill’s family will receive friends Tuesday, January 16, 2018 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Mountain City Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Steven Spencer and Pastor Don Winters officiating. Special music will be provided Ms. Nancy Davis. Graveside service and entombment will follow at the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens, Elizabethton, TN. Bill’s children will serve as pallbearers. Military honors will be accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard.

Friends wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers Bill’s family requests that memorials be made to the Sugar Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, 925 Sugar Grove Baptist Church Road, Butler, TN 37640.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of William ‘Bill’ Harry has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.