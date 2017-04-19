William Bert Stanley, age 72, of Mountain City, TN, passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born April 13, 1944 in Johnson County, TN to the late Sollie and Mae Winters Stanley. In addition to his parents Bert was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Tester; brothers: Odell Stanley and Charles Stanley.

Bert was a big Tennessee football fan along with being a Johnson County Longhorn football and basketball fan. He loved to carp fish as often as he could until his health would not allow him. He enjoyed his time sitting in the sunshine. He enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandkids and great- grandson. He was a member of Ackerson Creek Church of Christ.

Survivors include his two daughters, Amy Shoun and husband Joey of Elizabethton, TN and Annette Savage and husband Mark of Johnson City, TN; son, Tim Stanley and girlfriend, Billy Stout of Mountain City, TN; grandchildren; Ashley Dowell and husband Sherman of Elizabethton, TN and Devin Reece of Elizabethton, TN; one great-grandchild, Daxton Reece, sister, Judy Hicks of Piney Flats, TN; brothers, Carl Stanley and wife Eva and Delmar Stanley and wife Evelyn of Mountain City, TN; special friends: Andy Corum, Bessie Jenkins and Betty Stanley; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A gathering for family and friends will be held from 6-8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 3, 2017 at the Mountain City Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the Ackerson Creek Church of Christ in Bert’s honor and memory.

The family wishes to express their appreciation and gratitude to tall of Bert’s nurses and caregivers.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home 730 Waddell Rd., Mountain City, TN 37683.

