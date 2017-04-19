Wiley B. Crowder, age 88 of Mountain City, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 31, 2017 at the Johnson City Medical Center after a lengthy battle with Dementia. He was born in Johnson County, TN on January 15, 1929 to the late Wiley Crowder and Pearl Moretz Crowder. In addition to his parents Wiley was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years Thelma Owens Crowder in 2005, two daughters, Deborah Crowder Adams, Nancy Crowder Brooks, granddaughter, Tara Brooks Griffith, sisters, Pearl Warren, Leah Moretz, Blanche Dennison, Thelma Campbell, Ruby Dean Crowder and Jennie Keene, brothers, Ralph Crowder, Roger Crowder and J. C. Crowder.

He was a lifelong resident of Johnson County except for the 22 years he lived in Delaware. Wiley was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great- grandfather and will be truly missed. He leaves behind wonderful memories of love and laughter for all who knew him. Wiley loved farming and raising livestock.

Survivors include his wife, Hazel Whittman Crowder; daughter, Lisa Crowder Osborne and husband Tim of Mountain City, TN; son–in- law, Elmer Adams; grandchildren, Jason Adams, Erin Brooks, Jared Adams and wife Kira, Jeff Brooks, Mark Griffith, Christopher Osborne and Sydney Osborne, great-grandchildren: Austin, Brady, Kensleigh, Lucus, Carly, Aynslee, Connor, Alexander and J.T. , two sisters, Gladys Campbell and husband Wade and Edith Cornett and husband Karl, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends Sunday, April 2, 2017 from 2:00- 4:00 p.m. at Mountain City Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 4:00 p.m. with Maurice Widener to officiate. Graveside service and burial will follow from Phillippi Cemetery pallbearers will be Jason Adams, Jared Adams, Jeff Brooks, Tim Osborne, Elmer Adams and Mark Griffith. Honorary pallbearers are Christopher Osborne and Ben Wheeler.

Friends may call at 300 Furnace Creek Rd. Lot #7, Mountain City, TN 37683.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Wiley B. Crowder has entrusted his service to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.