Wayne Roger Broyles, age 76 of Goshen, passed away Monday, September 12, 2016 at Elkhart General Hospital. Wayne was born May 12, 1940 in Bluff City, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his father and step-mother, Walter P. & Lola Broyles, and his mother Patsy (Miller) Bivins. On July 8, 1969, Wayne married Geralyn LaBelle in Bristol, Indiana. They recently celebrated 47 years of marriage.

Surviving is his wife, Geralyn of Goshen and their children Lynn (Doug) Williams, Susan Simon, and Timothy Broyles, all of Elkhart, Jill (Jim) Tevlin of Edwardsburg, Michigan, Brenda (Randy) Miller of Nappanee, and Scott Broyles of Goshen. Also surviving is his sister Margie White of Taylor, South Carolina, eight grandchildren; Chanelle, Alyssa, Kelsey, Corrina, Caitlin, Matthew, Conner and Alexis, and one great granddaughter, Austyn.

Visitation will be held from 12-2 pm Friday, September 16, 2016 at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home in Elkhart. Pastor Karen Strietelmeier of Zion Lutheran Church in Bristol will officiate the 2:00 pm funeral service on Friday at the funeral home with entombment to follow in Rice Cemetery, Elkhart.

Wayne moved to the Elkhart area in his early 20’s where he began working at the Elkhart Foundry. During this time, he developed and built a trailer park in Elkhart, where he dug and installed the septic systems by hand. It was the first of several properties he would develop over the years. He was later the co-owner of Kemberly Incorporated of Elkhart for many years before retiring at the age of 48. During his time at Kemberly, he developed and patented many ideas still used in the RV industry today. In his spare time, he enjoyed camping and boating, restoring classic vehicles, especially his school bus that was converted into a motorhome. He also loved attending car shows and spending the winters in Sun City Center, Florida with his wife. He was a very handy person to know and was blessed with the ability to fix anything and everything.

In his memory, donations may be given to the charity of the donor's choice.