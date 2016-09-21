Miss Wanda Maude Farthing, age 72, of Frozenhead Ridge Road, Sugar Grove, went home to be with her Lord on September 11, 2016.

Wanda was born May 8, 1944 to the late C. Shaw and Maude B. Farthing in Banner Elk. She was a member of Meadow View Baptist Church, and had a great faith in God. Wanda retired from the Watauga County School System in 1995 after thirty years of service. During this time, she gained many friends as the secretary at Watauga High School. She enjoyed spending quiet time at her cabin with her parents and family near Watauga River. She would tell you, “If you wish to feel near to God, take a walk in the woods and enjoy all His beautiful creation.”

She is survived by one sister, Joyce Phillips, of Sugar Grove; one brother, Robert Taylor Farthing and wife Sandra Kay, of Butler Tennessee; three nephews, Terry Ward and wife Chrystal, of Wilkesboro, Brian Farthing, of Morristown, Tennessee and Kevin Farthing and wife Debra, of Seneca, South Carolina; one niece, Robin Farthing Stout and husband Bobby, of Mountain City, Tennessee; a very close friend, Nora Mae Presnell, and many more family and friends.

Funeral services for Wanda Maude Farthing will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, September 14, 2016 at 2:00 o’clock at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 12:30 until 2:00. Officiating will be Reverend Richard Jones and Reverend Ray Greene. Interment will follow in the Farthing Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Wednesday afternoon, from 12:30 until 2:00 at Hampton Funeral Home Service, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Farthing Family Cemetery Fund, in care of Robin Stout, 134 Lefler Street, Mountain City Tennessee, 37683.

Online condolences may be sent to the Farthing family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.