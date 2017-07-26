Wallie G. May, age 61, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away at his home on July 19, 2017 following an extended illness. He was born on February 6, 1956 to the late Stacy and Carrie Woodard May. In addition to his parents, Wallie was preceded in death by a daughter, Tabitha ‘Tabby’ Bumgardner; brothers: Michael ‘Mike’ May, Roger May and Spencer May.

Wallie was an awesome husband, father and grandpa. He had many good friends that he truly loved and cherished. Wallie had a special love for animals especially his dog Rascal and his cat Kitty Cat. He loved being outdoors and really enjoyed mowing and growing watermelons. Wallie also had a special love for cars, especially FORDS and he never wanted to miss a Nascar race.

He was a member of Dyson Grove Baptist Church and loved his church and church family very much.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife, Shonnie May; daughter and son-in-law, Crystle and Eric Farrow; sons and daughter-in-law: Scotty and Dawn May, Stacy May and Michael Laird; sister, Joyce Bryant; brother, Lennie May; grandchildren: Brittany, Joseph, Skylar, Jaydelyn, Gwendolyn, Tommy, Kylee ‘Spanky’, Makayla and Leah; great grandchild, Joseph; many, many special friends.

The family will receive friends from 12-2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2017 at the Dyson Grove Baptist Church with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Leonard Fletcher and Associate Pastor Cameron Dula to officiate. Special music will be provided by the Fletcher Family and Dyson Grove Church. Graveside service and interment will follow at the Sunset Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Joseph Lawson, Philip Dugger, Eric Farrow, Joey Luckett, Lynn Tolley, Charlie Bradly and Norman Dickens Jr. Honorary pallbearers are Norman Dickens Sr., Dennis Isaacs, Lindsey Jennings Sr, Skylar Lawson, Boyd Dunn and Tommy May.

The family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to Brenda Reece, Mountain City Care & Rehab Center and the Johnson City Medical Center 5th Floor.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 4800 Cold Springs Road, Mountain City, TN.

