W. Carl Gentry, 89, of Springfield, passed away April 22, 2017 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born August 1, 1927 in Mountain City, Tennessee, the son of Stacy L. and Rachel Elizabeth (Lewis ) Gentry. Mr. Gentry was a member of Arise In Christ Lutheran Church and he enjoyed Nascar racing. He was the owner of Gentry TV Sales and Service and was a Veteran of the United States Army serving during W. W. II. Survivors include his wife of 42 years; Lena (Waugh) Gentry, two sons; David (Nancy) Gentry, Xenia and Thomas (Kay) Gentry, Beavercreek, one step daughter; Nina M. Hetric-Turner, Springfield, five grandchildren; Alan (Sarah) Gentry, Philip (Becky) Gentry, Carla (Darrel) Daniel, Erin Saunders and Amy (Robert) Combs, numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a step son; Charles Timothy O’Toole, four brothers; Coy, Boyd, Everett and Bruce and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 12:00Noon Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Peter Kruz officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Pleasant Cemetery, Mt. Sterling.