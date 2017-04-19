W. Ben Snyder, age 91, of Mountain City, TN passed Monday, April 3, 2017 in Mountain City Care Center. He was born July 4, 1925 to the late R.M. Snyder and Mary Alice Grindstaff Snyder. He was a member of Doe Valley United Methodist Church and he enjoyed fishing and gardening. Ben was also a member of Taylorsville 243 F & AM.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Loraine Goodwin Snyder, and five brothers: Dudley Snyder, Roy Snyder, Jr., Worley Snyder, Doc Snyder and Maywood Snyder and two sisters: Hazel Bashor and Wanda Elliott.

Those left to cherish his memory include one daughter: Kerwin Cornett and husband Joe of Mountain City, TN; one son: Terry Snyder and wife Diana of Mountain City, TN; one sister: Myrtle Taylor of Johnson City, TN; two brothers: Floyd Snyder and John D. Snyder, both of Elizabethton, TN; five grandchildren: Brian Snyder, Jacinda Triplett, Candida Presnell, Clay Graybeal and Joey Beth Souder; nine great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Special friends John Holloway and H. Long also survive.

Funeral services for W. Ben Snyder will be conducted at 2:00 pm Thursday, April 6, 2017 from the East Chapel of Hux-Lipford Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Hill and Rev. Rick Thomason officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30-2:00 pm prior to the service. The graveside and interment with full Masonic Rites will follow in Shoun Goodwin Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be John Holloway, Kevin Seatz, Linnie Rhudy, Tony Rhudy, David Snyder, Wesley Snyder, Gary Stout and John Brookshire. Honorary pallbearers will be H. Long, Mike Long, Bill Brookshire, Kenneth Proffitt, Roby Phillippi, Lynn Snyder, Joe Pat Snyder, Mountain City Care Center Staff and in home caregivers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Research.

At other times friends may call at the residence of the daughter at 6363 Hwy 67W Mountain City, TN or the son at 6433 Hwy 67W Mountain City, TN.

