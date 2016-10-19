Virginia Ruth Payne, age 86, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2016 at the Mountain City Care Center. She was born on April 29, 1930 to the late Daniel and Susie Simpson Smith. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Tommy H. Payne; two sons: Mark Payne and Tommy ‘Manny’ Payne; sisters: Hazel Cress and Anna Bess Fenner and brothers: Luther Smith, Fred Smith, Bob Smith, Paul Smith and Sanford Smith.

She was a member of Valley View United Methodist Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughter, Cheryl Lindsey of Mountain City, TN; son, Tracy Payne and wife Jennifer of Fayetteville, NC; grandchildren: Savannah Jennings and husband Lindsey and Mark Payne; great grandchildren: Elizabeth, Taylor, Cheyenne and Lucas Jennings; special nephew, Raymond Cress; sisters-in-laws: Norene Smith and Ruth Smith and many special friends.

Graveside Service and Interment will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 15, 2016 at the Phillippi Cemetery with Pastor Steven Spencer officiating. Pallbearers will be Tracy Payne, Brian Pardue, Steven Pardue, and Justin Pardue. The family will receive friends from 1-1:45 p.m. at Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel prior to the service.

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home, 361 Corner Road, Mountain City, TN.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Virginia Ruth Payne has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.