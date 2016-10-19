Virginia Dare Lowe, age 78, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 7, 2016, at Johnson City Medical Center. She was born June 8, 1938 to the late William Reeves Holman and Mary Miller Holman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Michael Lee Roche and Edward Keyser, and by a granddaughter, Chasity Roche.

Dare was a very caring and compassionate person. She dearly loved her family and enjoyed caring for them. She was known for her willingness to help anyone at any time. She had a great sense of humor and was known to be mischievous at times. She will be deeply missed by her family.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, John Lowe, daughter Pam Roche, sons William Patrick (Rocky) Roche and wife Joy, James Christopher Roche and wife Dorothy, a sister Pauline Rominger and husband Alfred, brothers Joe Holman and wife Elaine, Alfred Holman and wife Judy, daughter-in-law Kimberly Keyser Mykelbust, grandchildren, J.D. Roche, Lee Roche, Reeves Roche, Kelly Keyser, great-grandchildren Damian Roche, Cameron Roche, Elizabeth Roche, Faune Roche, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, October 11, 2016, at 1:00 pm from Roan Creek Baptist Church with Pastor David Hankal officiating. The interment service and burial will follow at Zionville Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Reeves Roche, Lee Roche, J.D. Roche along with family and friends. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 10, 2016 at Mountain City Funeral Home.

At other times the family will receive friends at her residence, 4274 Hwy. 421 South, Mountain City, TN.

In lieu of flowers of flowers, memorial contributions in Dare’s memory may be made to the Johnson County Support Group, c/o Flo Bellamy, 3510 Hwy 421 N., Mountain City, TN 37683.

