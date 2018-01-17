Vickie Wills Reece, age 61, of Trade, Tennessee passed away peacefully at home on Monday, January 8, 2018 surrounded by her family. She was born on April 16, 1956 to the late Robert Burman Wills and Lois Madron Wills. In addition to her parents, Vickie was preceded in death by grandparents, Hill and Venia Madron; brother, Robert E. ‘Bobby’ Wills; brother-in-law, Jeff Felty; nephew, Steve Perry.

Those left to cherish her memories include her children: Tina Edwards and husband Andy and Jamie Reece and wife Julianna; grandchildren: Shelby Lynn, Shelby, Brandon, Evan and Jace; sisters: Mary Sue Greever, Lois Anne McGuire and husband Charles and Debbie Felty; several nieces and nephews.

It was Vickie’s wish to donate her body to science for cancer research and that no services be held.

Keeping always in our minds and in our hearts the memories of a loving granny, mama, sister and a beautiful soul.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in memory of Vickie to the Johnson County Cancer Support Group, c/o Flo Bellamy, 3510 Hwy 421 N, Mountain City, TN 37683

At other times the family will receive friends at the home

