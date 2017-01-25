Trula Howard Muse, 93, joined her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, January 18, 2017. She was proceeded in death by her parents Roby J. Howard, Sr. and Hallie Snyder Howard, beloved husband John H “Jack” Muse, their daughter Pat Muse O’Dell; four sisters, Hazel Congdon, Hester Williams, Eula Adams and Lois Ann Adams, along with a host of friends and family. Those left behind to cherish her memory include her devoted daughter, Cathy Muse, her three sons: John Muse (Kaye), Mountain City, TN; Tom Muse (Kathy), Knoxville, TN and Jim Muse (Terry), Piney Flats, TN; son-in-law, Jim O’Dell, Kingsport, TN; her six grandchildren: Trula Elizabeth O’Dell, Johnson City, TN; Mary Catherine O’Dell Marcum (Colton), Gate City, VA; Marilee Muse Larson (Nathan) Stephens City, VA; Hallie Muse Mahala (Cliff), Mountain City, TN; John Muse, Knoxville, TN; Katie Muse Tucker (Phillip), Alcoa, TN and fifteen great grandchildren, her brothers: Roby Howard, Jr. (Dorothy), Mountain City, TN; Earl B. Howard, Sr. Shady Valley, TN; and Malcolm Howard (Sue), Mountain City, TN, along with several nieces and nephews.

Trula was a lifetime resident of Johnson County, and like so many of her generation in this community, she grew up on the family farm alongside her seven siblings where happy memories and strong ties were formed. She graduated from JCHS in 1941, went to work at Farmers State Bank and then attended Johnson City Business College, after which she worked at Hamilton Bank in Johnson City. When she returned to Mountain City, she married Jack Muse. They shared 59 years together.

Trula ran the family insurance agency for several years and was a highly competent business woman. She never met a stranger and touched many lives with generous gestures of kindness and encouragement. She had a unique talent for making each person in her life feel special and loved.

She was a dedicated servant of the Lord. Her church, First Baptist, was a very important part of her life. There she served on various committees, taught a Sunday school class for many years and along with Chloe Eads started the first nursery in the mid 50’s (to help corral the three rowdy boys). In her later years, Trula enjoyed visits from her family and many friends, and always wore that warm and caring smile.

Her faith always came first. She was a devoted mother who worked diligently to help each of her children achieve success and happiness. But more than anything she was committed to making certain all her children and grandchildren knew the Lord and always put him first in their lives. She shared that message with all she met.

All her family especially appreciate Cathy, who has been an angel by her side and has given selflessly of her time and energy during the past several years.

A grateful thank you is extended to all her caregivers: Frances Brooks, Mary Gale, Mary Ann Gambill, Annie Lee Lowe, Carolyn Ray and other with Amedisys Home Health Care and Silver Angels. A special thanks to Dr. Rob Griffith, Daniel Jones, and all of the caring staff of the Mountain City Care and Rehab Center who are too numerous to name. The family also wishes to express their appreciation to her many special friends and loved ones who have so generously given of themselves.

Funeral service for Trula will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Friday, January 20, 2017 at the First Baptist Church of Mountain City. Graveside service and interment will follow at the Mountain View Cemetery. Active pallbearers are: John Muse, Nathan Larson, Cliff Mahala, Colton Marcum, Phillip Tucker, Terry Jordon, Jerry Jordon, Matt Grissinger. Honorary pallbearers are: Her nephews, Earl Whaley, Lewis May, Dan Falcasantos, Dr. Joe Ray, Keiichi (Kenny) Tamura, Shozo (Joe) Tamura, Kassum Geylani and Jim O’Dell. The family will receive friends from 12:30 -2:30 p.m. on Friday, at the church prior to the service.

For those who wish, memorial contributions in Trula’s memory may be made to CORE Services of Northeast TN, 409 West Walnut Street, Johnson City, TN 37604. CORE supports adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

