Thurman Lane, age 75, of Bluff City, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, June 05, 2017 at the Mountain City Care Center. He was born on September 24, 1941 to the Patton and Trula Hart Lane. In addition to his parents, Thurman was preceded in death by his wife Nannie Myrtle Margaret Bowens Lane; sister, Mildred Buck; brothers: John Henry ‘Jay’ Lane, Van Lane, Aaron ‘Buddy’ Lane, Howard Lane and W.C. Lane.

Thurman was retired from dairy farming. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church of Bluff City, TN.

Those left to cherish his memories include his children: Dorothy Jean Lane, Trula Ann Otey and husband Robert, Patty Michelle Winters and husband Eddie and Thurman Patton Thomas Lane and wife Jacqueline; brother, Paul Lane and wife Cheryl Lane; grandchildren: Nathan Otey, Ashley Lane, Angel Trent, Bonnie Grace Eaton, Nichole Cash, Phillip Cash, Angela Amis, Patrick Amis, Christina Amis, Wendy Winters, Chrysta Justiss, Emily Hicks and James Winters; 20 great grandchildren; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2017 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Daniel Jones officiating. Graveside service and interment will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 10, 2017 at the Blevins Cemetery, Shady Valley, Tn. Pallbearers will be James Winters, Bob Otey, Richard Winters, Herbert Reeves, Michael Worley, Waco Perkins and Nathan Otey. Honorary pallbearers are Jason Hall, Eddie Winters, Kody Justiss, Dillon Hicks and Patrick Amis.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home of Patty Winters, 2032 Orchard Road, Shady Valley, TN.

Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.